- Study presented at AHA's 2019 Conference shows improved detection of myocardial ischemia versus traditional methods and validates new cardiac risk factor - HeartTrends offers ability for detection of ischemia to 80% of the global population which is a significant increase over technology that detects AFib -- technology relevant to only 2% of the population - HeartTrends can be installed on wearable smart devices as an early-detection stress test - involving no physical stress - providing easy-to-use, cost-effective and time-efficient personalized digital health and wellness