CONNECTIONS Europe

 By Parks Associates

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host the 14th annual CONNECTIONS™ Europe: Strategies for Security and Smart Home, 19-20 November at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel in the Netherlands. 

Conference sponsors include Alarm.com, Ayla Networks, Bitdefender, MMB Networks, Plume, ULE Alliance, Universal Electronics, Verimatrix, Wi-Charge, and Yale.

Keynotes:

  • Jean-Pierre Combe, Director Smart Home Innovation, Orange
  • Santeri Kangas, CTO, CUJO AI
  • Charlie Kindel, Chief Product and Technology Officer, SnapAV
  • Thomas Rockmann, VP, Consumer IoT, Deutsche Telekom AG

Speakers:

  • Edwin Aartman, Sales Manager Benelux, Germany & Austria, Netatmo
  • Samir Ahmad, Investment Manager, KPN Ventures
  • Anton Arts, Managing Partner, SET Ventures
  • Avi Barel, Director Business Development, ULE Alliance
  • Paul Berney, CMO, Anthropos Digital Care
  • Victor Berrios, Director, Connected Home IoT Products, Universal Electronics
  • Yuval Boger, CMO, Wi-Charge
  • Cornel Ciocirlan, CTO EMEA & VP Product Management, Commscope
  • Aurelien Couderc, International Business Development Manager - Smart Home & Utilities, Allianz Partners
  • Matthieu de Broca, International Business Development Director, Overkiz, a subsidiary of the Somfy Group
  • Bas Driessen, Founder/Owner, Omnimatic BV
  • Ralf Elias, VP, IoT/Global Business Development & Partnerships, Samsung
  • Stephen Eyre, VP Calix Partner Ecosystem, Calix
  • Karen Faughnan, Senior Manager - Consumer Propositions, On Demand Content & GTM, Virgin Media
  • Anne Ferguson, VP, Marketing, Alarm.com
  • Raffaele Flora, Strategic Planning Leader - EMEIA, Allegion
  • Tom Gaffney, Principal Consultant, F-Secure
  • Stephen Goldstein, SVP, Business Development & Partnerships, Cirrent
  • Bernd Grohmann, EVP, eQ-3
  • Arsham Hatambeiki, SVP Product & Technology, Universal Electronics Inc.
  • Mitch Klein, Executive Director, Z-Wave Alliance
  • Oskar Lampel, Partner Manager, Skyresponse AB
  • Rishi Lodhia, Managing Director EMEA, Eagle Eye Networks
  • Håkan Ludvigson, CEO, Eliq
  • Mark Lufkin, Chief Commercial Officer, Wondrwall
  • John Maguire, Chief Product Officer, Sweepr
  • Daniel Moneta, Co-Founder, CMO & EVP Corporate Development, MMB Networks
  • Mario Moura, Managing Director EMEA, Resideo
  • Arjen Noorbergen, Founder and CEO, Olisto
  • Steve Oetegenn, COO, Verimatrix
  • Hans Overgaard, Managing Partner, Danalock
  • Jim Phillipoff, Head, Business Development, Media & Entertainment, Irdeto
  • Larry Poon, Co-founder and COO, IMONT Technologies Limited
  • Alex Qi, Co-Founder & CEO, Mercku Inc.
  • Gweltas Radenac, IoT Program Director, Groupe HBF
  • David Rimmer, Director Business Development - Europe, Alarm.com
  • Niall Robinson, VP, Business Development, Plume
  • David Ross-Lindholm, Product Manager Smart Residential, Yale EMEA, ASSA ABLOY Group
  • Kimmo Ruotoistenmäki, CEO, Cozify Oy
  • Nick Rutter, Chief Product Officer, FireAngel Safety Technology Group PLC
  • Marcus Scheiber, CEO, ROC-Connect, Inc.
  • Prashanth Shetty, CMO, Ayla Networks
  • Susan Silveira, Director, Business Development, Wi-Fi Alliance
  • David Smart, Business Development Director, EMEA, Roost Labs
  • Razvan Todor, Director, Connected Home Security, Bitdefender
  • John Valiton, CEO, Reemo Health
  • Joep van Eijden, European Smart Home Business Development Director, Silicon Labs
  • Tom Veli, Professional Services Manager, PassivSystems
  • Bart Vercammen, EVP and GM, Software Product Line, AirTies Wireless Networks
  • David Vigor, Business Development, Yonomi
  • Gabriel Wetzel, CEO, Robert Bosch Smart Home GmbH
  • Stefan Witkamp, Founder & Commercial Director, Athom, creators of Homey
  • Brecht Wyseur, Kudelski IoT Security, Kudelksi Group
  • Rafi Zauer, Head, Marketing, Essence

Registration is open; media are invited to attend. To request data or an interview, contact Sherrelle Lewis, 229207@email4pr.com, 972-996-0214.

About CONNECTIONS™ Europe

CONNECTIONS™ Europe is an executive conference focused on innovative business models, industry partnerships, and technology advancements for smart home solutions, cloud services, and value-added services, including energy management and connected health services. http://www.connectionseurope.com

