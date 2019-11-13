Launches Tableau Blueprint to Help Businesses Build a Data Culture Across their Organization Features Innovations in AI-Driven Analytics and Self-Service Data Management New Tableau Foundation Grant Reinforces Commitment to Invest $100 Million, Brings Clean Water to 1 Million Children in Two of India and Ethiopia's Largest Cities Continues Educating and Preparing the Next-Generation of Data Leaders as Tableau Academic Program Surpasses 1 Million Milestone