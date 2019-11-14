- 72% of patients had decreases in PSA levels with the addition of onvansertib to Zytiga® following 1 cycle of treatment; 60% of patients completing 3 months of treatment and evaluable for efficacy achieved primary endpoint of disease control - 100% of AR-V7 (highly-aggressive, androgen resistant variant), positive patients had decreases in PSA after one cycle of treatment; 75% of patients evaluable for efficacy following 3 months of treatment achieved primary endpoint of disease control