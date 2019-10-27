- ZF's leading technologies address industry's biggest challenges including driver shortage, emissions, efficiency, cost and safety - Announces electric drive axle, AxTrax, is on the Freightliner Innovation Fleet eCascadia - Launching new 8-speed automatic transmission, ZF PowerLine, for medium duty vehicles at major OEM in early 2021 - Following planned acquisition of WABCO, positions itself as an integrated systems provider for commercial vehicle technology