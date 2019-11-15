Promedior is a privately held biotechnology company pioneering the development of targeted medicines to treat fibrosis Promedior's clinical lead asset PRM-151, a first-in-class recombinant human Pentraxin-2, demonstrated to be the first molecule in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) to show a significant benefit on lung function on top of current therapies Total transaction value of up to USD 1.39 billion