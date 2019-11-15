LONDON, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 15, 2019, PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (the "Company") announced an invitation to the holders of the U.S.$500,000,000 Subordinated Perpetual Capital Securities issued by PTTEP Treasury Center Company Limited and fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a subordinated basis by the Company (CUSIP, ISIN and Common Code: Y7150M AA5/USY7150MAA54/164939448 (Regulation S) and 69371M AA5/US69371MAA53/164978508 (Rule 144A)) (the "Existing Securities") to offer to tender any and all such Existing Securities for purchase by the Company for cash, subject to the offer restrictions referred to in "Offer and Distribution Restrictions", and upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the tender offer memorandum (the "Tender Offer Memorandum"). As at the date hereof, the outstanding principal amount of the Existing Securities is U.S.$500,000,000. The invitation to tender the Existing Securities for purchase is referred to herein as the "Tender Offer". Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not otherwise defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.
Summary of the Tender Offer
Title of Security
ISIN/Common Code
Outstanding Principal Amount at the date of the Tender Offer Memorandum
Tender Consideration - Base Price
Tender Consideration - Revised Price
Amount Subject to Offer
Subordinated Perpetual Capital Securities
USY7150MAA54/164939448 (Regulation S) US69371MAA53/164978508 (Rule 144A)
U.S.$500,000,000
U.S.$1,041.25
U.S.$1,046.25
Any and all
Rationale for the Tender Offer
The rationale for the Tender Offer is for the Company to is optimize financing costs and actively manage the Company's maturity profile. The Company or any of its subsidiaries may at its sole discretion undertake other activities for this purpose in the future in relation to other series of notes issued by the Company and/or its subsidiaries that remain outstanding.
Indicative Timetable
The times and dates below are indicative only.
Events
Times and Dates
(All times are New York time unless
Commencement Date of the Tender Offer
November 15, 2019
Expiration Deadline and Withdrawal Deadline
11:59 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on
Final Results Announcement
As soon as reasonably practicable
Guaranteed Delivery Date
5:00 p.m. (New York City time)
on November 27, 2019, unless
the Expiration Deadline of the
Tender Offer is extended, in
which case it will be the second
business day after the extended
Expiration Deadline of the
Tender Offer
Tender Offer Settlement Date
A date promptly following (but within
New Issue Priority
PTTEP Treasury Center Company Limited (the "Treasury Center"), a subsidiary of the Company, is also making an offering of U.S. dollar denominated long-dated fixed rate senior notes fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company (the "New Notes" and such offer the "New Offering").
The New Offering will be marketed and priced in accordance with customary bookbuilding procedures. The Company will consider among other factors whether the relevant investor seeking an allocation of New Notes has, prior to pricing and allocation of the New Notes, validly tendered, or indicated a firm intention to tender, Existing Securities pursuant to the Tender Offer, with an intention to give preference to such eligible investors. Any such preference will be subject to the sole and absolute discretion of the Company and be applicable up to the aggregate principal amount of the Existing Securities tendered.
Holders that wish to tender their Existing Securities and subscribe for the New Notes must submit one instruction per beneficial owner. Holders that wish to tender their Existing Securities and not subscribe for the New Notes must also submit one instruction per beneficial owner.
Further Information
Holders are advised to read carefully the Tender Offer Memorandum for full details of and information on the procedures for participating in the Tender Offer. Copies of the Tender Offer Memorandum are available, subject to offer and distribution restrictions, on the Tender Offer Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/pttep
Requests for information in relation to the Tender Offer should be directed to:
Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
390 Greenwich St, 1st Floor
New York, NY 10013
United States of America
Telephone: +1 212 723 6106 (New
York)
+44 20 7986 8969 (London)
+852 2501 2552 (Hong Kong)
E-mail:
liabilitymanagement.asia@citi.com
Attention: Debt Syndicate Desk
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking
Corporation Limited
Level 17, HSBC Main Building
1 Queen's Road Central
Hong Kong
Telephone: +1 212 525 5552 (New York)
+44 20 7992 6237 (London)
+852 2822 4100 (Hong Kong)
E-mail:
liability.management@hsbcib.com
Attention: Liability Management Group
Merrill Lynch (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
50 Collyer Quay
#14-01 OUE Bayfront
Singapore 049321
Telephone: +1 888 292 0070 (U.S. Toll-Free)
+44 20 7996 5420 (London)
+65 6678 0000 (Singapore)
E-mail: DG.LM-EMEA@bofa.com
Attention: Debt Capital Markets / Liability Management
Société Générale
29, boulevard Haussmann
75009 Paris
France
Telephone: +65 63 26 70 34 (Singapore)
+33 1 42 13 32 40 (Paris)
+1 855 881 2108 (U.S. Toll-Free)
Email: liability.management@sgcib.com
Attention: Liability Management
Requests for information in relation to the procedures for tendering Existing Securities and participating in the Tender Offer and the submission of an electronic instruction or submission should be directed to the Information and Tender Agent:
D.F. King Limited
In Hong Kong:
In London:
Suite 1601, 16/F, Central Tower
28 Queen's Road Central
Central, Hong Kong
Telephone: +852 3953 7230
65 Gresham Street
London EC2V 7NQ
United Kingdom
By Telephone: (+44) 20 7920 9700
In New York:
48 Wall Street – 22nd floor,
New York,
New York 10005
United States
Banks and Brokers call: +1 212 269 5550
All others call Toll-Free: +1 800 488 8075
By Facsimile Transmission (for Eligible
For Confirmation: +1 212 269 5552
Attention: Andrew Beck
Email: pttep@dfkingltd.com
Tender Offer Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/pttep
1
The Expiration Deadline may be extended in certain circumstances, including a change in price, and any such extension will be for at least five Business Days pursuant to and in compliance with U.S. securities laws.