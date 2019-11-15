THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND OTHER INFORMATION REFERRED TO HEREIN MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW AND PERSONS INTO WHOSE POSSESSION THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR SUCH OTHER INFORMATION COMES SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH RESTRICTION. This announcement is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities and neither this announcement nor anything herein forms the basis for any contract or commitment whatsoever.