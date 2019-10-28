European Commission Approves BAVENCIO® (avelumab) Plus Axitinib Combination for First-Line Treatment of Patients With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

Not intended for UK-based media -- EU approval based on JAVELIN Renal 101 trial results demonstrating significant improvement in progression-free survival with BAVENCIO in combination with axitinib compared with sunitinib -- Combination regimen approved across all IMDC prognostic risk groups and irrespective of PD-L1 expression