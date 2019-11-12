Neurocrine Biosciences Publishes Long-Term INGREZZA® (valbenazine) Data in the Journal of Clinical Psychopharmacology Demonstrating Once-Daily 40 mg and 80 mg Capsules Reduced Involuntary Movements in Adults with Tardive Dyskinesia

- Approximately 90% of Patients Treated with INGREZZA in the Open-Label KINECT 4 Phase III Study Achieved a 50% or Greater Improvement in Their Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms - INGREZZA Continues to Be Well Tolerated Through One Year of Treatment