SCYNEXIS Commends the CDC for the Recognition of Candida auris as a New "Urgent Threat" in its Updated Report on Antibiotic Resistance Threats in the United States

SCYNEXIS is developing ibrexafungerp as a novel treatment for Candida auris and other difficult-to-treat fungal infections Candida auris, a frequently multidrug-resistant pathogen, highlighted as new "Urgent Threat", the highest level of concern CDC's "Urgent Threat" designation underscores the pressing need for immediate U.S. public health action, including resources and funding, to support advancement of novel effective agents against Candida auris