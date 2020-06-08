READING, Pa. - It's liftoff for summer camp at the Reading Public Museum.
"So many families rely on our summer camp, not just for summer enrichment for their kids, which is even more important because they haven't been in school in months, but also for care," said John Graydon Smith, the museum's director.
In another sign of normalcy returning to Berks County, the museum opened its 11-week Discovery Camp program. This week, campers learn about space and rocket science and gain an astronaut's perspective inside the Neag Planetarium, which had not hosted a show in 90 days.
While kids are getting spaced out, they're also learning how to "space out," six feet apart, thanks to a partnership with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center.
"We have medical oversight on our cleaning procedures and our reopening and our distancing," said Smith.
Sinks have been installed outdoors, and camps are limited to 25 kids per week. Smith said with the county beginning to reopen, parents need the camp.
"As they go back to work, they need somewhere for their kids to go," Smith said, "that they're going to be safe, that they're going to be taught."