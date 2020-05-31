HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Pa. Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 a.m., May 31, there are an additional 511 positive cases of COVID-19, which brings the statewide total to 71,926.
There are 5,555 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 18 new deaths since Saturday.
Out of the total deaths, 3,540 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others.”
In Berks County, there are 4,061 positive cases, 12,272 people have tested negative, and there have been 317 deaths.
In Lehigh County, there are 3,765 positive cases, 14,395 people have tested negative, and there have been 228 deaths.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,486 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,659 cases among employees, for a total of 18,145 at 609 distinct facilities in 44 counties.
Approximately 5,455 of our total cases are in health care workers.