Animal Defenders Greater Lehigh Valley is here to take those old fur coats out of your attic and give them back to the animals.
Fur coats can be used to comfort orphaned and rehabilitating injured animals.
Sheryl Petrillo talked with our morning newscast today to spread awareness for "Coats for Cubs".
Have an old fur coat you've been looking to get rid of? Check out their Facebook for a list of events including the Fur Coat Collection for Cubs in April.
Visit AnimalDefendersGLV.com to learn more, and CoatsforCubs.org to read about the cause.