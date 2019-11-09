ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police said they've arrested the alleged gunman who opened fire on a home, hitting a man who was sitting on a couch.
Police arrested 23-year-old Jawon Johnson. The shooting happened in October 30 in the 500 block of West Tilghman Street.
He's charged with aggravated assault, firing a gun into an occupied structure, and recklessly endangering another person.
Police said the victim suffered an injury that was not life threatening and has since been released from the hospital.