Recently, Meteorologist Drew Anderson spent a week on the movie set of Grey Horse.
It's a new Martin Scorsese film that stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. It's based on the book, Killers of the Flower Moon. The book details how members of the Osage Nation were murdered for their oil rights and how that lead to the creation of the FBI.
The movie is filming this summer in Oklahoma. Drew attended the filming in Pawhuska, a small town about an hour from Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Pawhuska is home to Food Network's Pioneer Woman. She has several restaurants in the town.
Part of the historic downtown got blocked off and turned into a movie set.
Many of Pawhuska's larger brick buildings were built between 1900 and 1930, which is part of the reason the town was selected. The movie is set in the 1920s.
To turn the downtown into the 1920s, they replaced any gaps between building with new buildings.
These newly constructed buildings are mainly false fronts: a façade constructed to look like an actual building that would have been in the town in the 1920s.
Roads were dirt in the 1920s, so the movie put down a layer of sand and then dirt, which turned into mud, overtop the current road.
Drew got to watch a scene get filmed into the town firsthand.
It took two days to shoot one 5 to 10 minute scene.
One day was spent filming the actors at a close range. The following day was spent shooting the scene again at all different areas, including areal shots.
Each camera angle had multiple takes, often 5-10, so the same scene was likely shot around 50 times.
The takes were shot on real film. Occasionally, new film had to be loaded into the movie camera.
All the scenes took much coordination. The town scenes had 100s of background performers acting as town people. It also had moving cars, carriages, and horses.
Prior to each scene, assistants to the assistant director met with the background cast to give them "actions". These "actions" are instructions for how the extras should walk or move around town once they hear "background action".
These assistant directors had to ensure the whole town was filled out with people and that the people were doing things you'd normally see around a town in the 1920s. So, many extras were given unique instructions of what to do on camera in the scene.
There were multiple times when a scene was cut just to change the look of the background action.
Folks running the movie set were extremely professional and safety focused.
The director would give safety briefings before starting a new scene. If something did go wrong like a 1920s gas pump falling over and its glass shattering, the director instantly made it clear that he didn't care about the damage, he only cared about everyone's wellbeing.
As the background cast waited for a scene to restart another take or for a different camera angle to be set up, they were well monitored.
Production staff walked around offering waters about every half hour, checking Carbon Dioxide levels in buildings to make sure they were not too crowded, and checking that everyone had a mask on.
Costume tents had COVID-19 precautions. Machines filtered and pumped air through plastic air ducts so the tents had well ventilated air flows.
And COVID-19 rules were strict. A rapid COVID-19 test was required to get on set nearly every day and M-95 masks, given to everyone on set, had to be worn at all times, unless a scene was filming.
In fact, the crew would yell "Masks Off" seconds before each scene started to record. As soon as the scene was cut, you'd hear "Masks On."
Each scene was directly managed by Adam Somner. He'd plan the movement in each scene, give the cues for when people should move, and direct the actors, both the main stars and people in the background cast.
Somner treated everyone on set equally. He treated and interacted with background performers as if they were the main stars.
Martin Scorsese had more of a managerial role as director. He watched each scene from a production tent, monitoring how it looks on camera.
He came on the active set toward the end of a scene about once a day and had a team discussion with Somner, the main stars, and some of the crew.
Before Scorsese would walk onto or be chauffeured onto the set, the crew got everyone quiet.
Scorsese likes the set as quiet as possible during his team discussions.
It's actually pretty hard to hear on the set normally. The set is often very loud between the roar of 1920s car engines, machine equipment engine noises, and 100s of extras talking.
One day, Scorsese had a white artist glove on. Those are designed to prevent finger smudges on tablets. Many of the crew were using tablets, like iPads, on set.
Leonardo DiCaprio wore an earpiece. The IFB, which is just like news anchors and reporters wear, is presumably for getting direction. For example, when to start moving in one of his scenes.
For key movements in a scene, certain background performers get visual cues for when to move. The actors likely don't have that luxury.
News anchors also wear their earpieces for cues. They get time cues and direction from the newscast's director and producer during the show.
DiCaprio was not using the very stealth ear piece for lines. He knew them flawlessly.
This was evident when he was rehearsed the timing with another actor. The two were collaborating between takes on how to tweak the timing of their delivery of lines to each other to make the scene better.
DiCaprio and other stars often had a stand in as they set up the shots. Setting up shots can sometimes take close to an hour.
The movie is shot outside, so it's easy to get sweaty pretty quickly in the Oklahoma sun, dressed in full suit costumes.
DiCaprio kept a personal fan between takes to prevent sweat for showing up. Other stars that were not holding fans had to get sweat wiped off right before each take started.
On the non cloudy days, a giant crane holds what looked like a white bed sheet right above where the camera was filming. This gives the area even lighting and prevents shadows.
Parts of the movie set had giant blue screens set up. Specifically, they were played at the edge of the set.
This is a look at where the blue screens were for the train scene. This train was brought to Oklahoma from the capital city of Nevada, and the train tracks were constructed just for the movie.
The blue on those screens will be replaced with a digital image or movie that will serve as a background.
The town scene also had those blue walls at each end.
Days on the set could be long for the crew. While some were as short as 8 hours, others were 15 hours. The pay for background performers was $100/day plus $15/hour overtime if you worked more than 12 hours one day or more than 40 hours in a week.