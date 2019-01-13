Temperatures modify a little to start the week with mostly sunny skies

TONIGHT: Becoming clear to partly cloudy. Some snow lingers early near and south and east of I-95. Low: 19
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably chilly. High: 37
MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Low: 20
***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR LANCASTER COUNTY UNTIL 7 PM THIS EVENING***
***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR SALEM, GLOUCESTER, CAMDEN, AND NEW CASTLE COUNTIES UNTIL 1 AM MONDAY***
Well once again much of the area dodged a bullet with a significant winter storm tracking well to our south. An initial area of low pressure tracked into Kentucky and Tennessee and that sent a swath of snow into our direction Saturday night. That snow was eaten away at big time however as a new area of low pressure took over near the North Carolina coast overnight and a strong high pressure system pushed southward into Up-State New York sending dry air into our region. Many of us Sunday morning only awoke to a coating to perhaps an inch of snow, but there were a couple exceptions to the rule. Areas near the Mason Dixon line over into Delaware and far southern New Jersey did receive several inches of snow as they were closer to the low pressure system off the North Carolina coast. While snow lingered into the afternoon Sunday for these far southern areas, for many of us, we saw the snow end very early this morning with clouds breaking for some sunshine from north to south. Afternoon high temperatures were chilly only topping out in the low 30s.
Low pressure near the North Carolina coast will continue to move further away out to sea tonight. Early on tonight, a little snow may linger across areas near and south and east of Interstate 95, but only an additional coating to an inch or so of snow is expected. Regardless, if your travels take you across these far southern areas tonight, you'll want to be mindful of slippery spots with slush, and also melted snow or standing water re-freezing. Overall, most of us won't have any issues for travels tonight as we'll see dry conditions with skies gradually turning partly cloudy and overnight low temperatures falling into the seasonably cold upper teens to around 20 degrees.
High pressure will return for Monday and Tuesday leading to dry conditions and mostly sunny skies. Monday's afternoon high temperatures should top out at seasonable levels in the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures will nudge just a bit above normal on Tuesday with high temperatures around 40 degrees expected. This slight warm-up will be ahead of a low pressure system moving through eastern Canada. The associated cold front will move through the area on Wednesday afternoon. The majority of the moisture will be wrapped around the low pressure system well to the north, but a rain or snow shower could still occur on Wednesday afternoon, along with increasing clouds, as the cold front tracks through. Breezes will kick up a bit as well Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Canadian high pressure will build back in to our north for Thursday leading to fairly sunny and dry conditions but chillier temperatures with highs falling back into the mid 30s. A weak area of low pressure is expected to track through overnight Thursday into Friday bringing the area a little snow, possibly mixed with rain during the day Friday in southern areas. While this doesn't look to be anything too significant, we can't completely rule out a minor snow accumulation.
A much more significant storm is possible next weekend. However, the details still remain unclear at this point as far as precipitation type is concerned and also timing. At this point we'll go with a chance of rain or snow Saturday, probably leaning more towards late in the day or at night when any of that precipitation occurs. We'll then go with a solution where colder air wraps in on the backside of the storm system for Sunday changing mixed precipitation back to snow. This part of the forecast is highly subject to change however so just keep paying attention to things the next several days.
Have a great and safe week ahead!