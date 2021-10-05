This is a test page
FIeld59TestCompanion Banners
townnews-hmatanock
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
65°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 86%
- Cloud Coverage:95%
- Wind: 2 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:02:44 AM
- Sunset: 06:36:42 PM
Today
Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy. Stray shower possible.
Tomorrow
Clouds and some sun; more seasonable. Stray shower possible.
- Pipeline developer charged in connection with contamination
- Glendon Hotel demolition date not set yet, contract not awarded
- Woman, 88, dies after being hit by car in Lower Macungie community
- Florida sheriff says Lehigh Valley electrician planned attack: 'Cold-blooded, calculated, violent murdering beast'
- DEI in the workplace: What does it really mean?
- Policing the Appalachian Trail in Berks County
- Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
- Man, 18, stabbed in Easton's West Ward
- Wilson Area School District to ask students for thoughts on Native American logo
- PennDOT discusses winter preparations
Trending Headlines
Get Breaking News, Headlines and Weather delivered directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.