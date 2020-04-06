WYOMISSING, Pa. - Used, latex gloves dot several shopping center parking lots these days, a stomach-turning sign of the times, as we lurch toward the peak of a pandemic.
"It's littering and if you think something is contaminated, you don't want to leave it out in the environment," Dr. Debra Powell, chief of infectious disease at Reading Hospital said.
Amidst a public collectively changing its health habits, Powell, says common sense shouldn't be carelessly discarded.
"If they're gonna use PPE, whatever PPE you're going to use, they shouldn't just discard it. They should do it safely into a trash receptacle," she said.
As discarded gloves in shopping center parking lots continue to be a health concern, according to Powell, you don't even need to be wearing them.
"Gloves I would say that they really aren't necessary because people get the false sense of security that gloves will protect them," she said.
Powell says gloves could create more health problems, rather than prevent them.
Once you touch surfaces with gloves, now those are contaminated and you forgot to wash your hands, so I would suggest people don't wear gloves.
What does she suggest when it comes to keeping your hands sanitary?
"You're better off just washing your hands after you've touched things out in the environment," Powell said.