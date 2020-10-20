The sunnier skies don't last
Drew Anderson
Meteorologist
Right Now
67°
Broken Clouds
- Humidity: 70%
- Cloud Coverage:77%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:19:13 AM
- Sunset: 06:13:30 PM
Today
A bit warmer with clouds and some sunshine; a late-day shower in spots, mainly north and west.
Tonight
Rather cloudy and mild with patchy fog late; a stray shower, mainly north and west.
Tomorrow
Areas of morning fog and spotty drizzle, then warm with clouds breaking for intervals of sunshine.
