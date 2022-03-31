Jazz enthusiasts from across the region return to Greater Reading every year for 10 music-packed days and unique concert experiences. All types of jazz fill venues across Berks County as the 2022 Boscov’s Berks Jazz Fest opens with unforgettable music April 1-10.
Highlights include the Opening Night Celebration with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra featuring Wynton Marsalis at 7 p.m. April 1 at Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading.
The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, led by Marsalis, is made up of 15 of the finest soloists, ensemble players, and arrangers in jazz music today. Tickets are $79, $69 and $59.
International jazz recording artist and saxophonist Eric Darius also performs opening night at 7 p.m., April 1 at the Miller Center for the Arts at Reading Area Community College. He will be joined by singer/songwriter Rebecca Jade. Tickets are $49.
Other performances include Selwyn Birchwood at 7:30 p.m. April 1 at DoubleTree by Hilton Small Ballroom in Reading and Peter White and Vincent Ingala with special guest Mindi Abair at 9:30 p.m. April 1 at DoubleTree by Hilton Reading Grand Ballroom.
Capping it all off the first two nights is Gerald Yeasley’s Jam ay 11:30 p.m. April 1 and 2 at DoubleTree by Hilton Reading Small Ballroom. The jam will feature Darius, Jeff KashiRob Deboer, Tony Grace, Karen Briggs, Donald Robinson, Richard Waller and more. Tickets are $35.
Najee returns to Berks Jazz Fest with special guests Bobby Lyle and Chris Walker at 1 p.m. April 2 at
Double Tree at Hilton Reading / Grand Ballroom. Tickets are $59.
Jazz on the Avenue presents A Night of Gypsy Jazz with Jason Anick and Henry Acker Quartet; and the Hot Club of Reading featuring Josh Taylor, Chris Heslop, Ken Gehret, Try Larue and Josh Taylor at 6 p.m. April 2 at Yocum Institute for Arts Education in West Lawn.
Info, Tickets: www.yocuminstitute.org
Enjoy an Evening With Gregory Porter at 7 p.m. April 2 at Santander Performing Arts Center.
Porter is an American singer, songwriter and actor. He has twice won the Grammy Award for Best Jazz Vocal Album: first in 2014 for “Liquid Spirit” and then again in 2017 for “Take Me to the Alley.
Tickets are $79, $69 and $59.
Reading Pops Orchestra and the Royal Scam will present “The Music of Steely Dan” at 7 p.m. April 2 at Miller Center for the Arts. Tickets are $49.
Bela Fleck brings his special bluegrass ensemble to the fest at 9:30 p.m. April 2 at DoubleTree by Hilton’s Grand Ballroom.
Fleck’s “My Bluegrass Heart” features Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz and Bryan Sutton. Tickets are $59
The Special EFX All-Stars will headline Sunday Jazz Brunch at 10 a.m. April 3 — featuring Chieli Minucci, Gerald Veasley, Nelson Rangell, Karen Briggs, Joel Rosenblatt, Lao Tizer and Elliott Yamin, Curtis McCain. The jazz brunch is hosted by Michael Tozzi. Tickets are $59 and include a buffet.
Brian Culbertson is back at Berks at 6 p.m. April 3, at Santander Performing Arts Center.
Culbertson, Jazz/R&B pianist will be joined by Marcus Anderson, saxophonist. Tickets are $69, $59 and $49.
Additional information and the full schedule is at berksjazzfest.com/2022-major-concert-schedule/.
“Nollywood Dreams” opens at PA Playhouse
“Nollywood Dreams,” a play about the film industry in Nigeria, will have it’s regional premiere April 1-24 at the Pennsylvania Playhouse, 390 Illick’s Mill Rd.
The new play by acclaimed Ghanaian-American playwright Jocelyn Bioh takes a comedic look at the Nollywood film industry in Lagos, Nigeria in the 1990s.
Ayamma (Zaira Savanna Berry) dreams of being an actress while working at her parents' travel agency alongside her lovable and celebrity-obsessed sister Dede (Leka Makenzie).
It seems like Ayamma’s chance has come when Nigeria's hottest director, named Gbenga Ezie (Justin Ferguson) comes back to Nigeria after spending time in the United States, to shoot his new film “The Comfort Zone.” Gbenga holds an open call for undiscovered actresses to play Comfort, the lead in his new film, and Ayamma jumps at the opportunity to audition.
However, Ayamma goes head-to-head with Gbenga's former leading lady, Fayola Ogunleye (Denay White) who is trying to make a comeback after losing the notoriety she had as a young actress.
Ayamma also has great chemistry with Wale Owusu (Johnathan Carter) who is the leading man in the film, and also known as the sexiest man in Nigeria.
Tensions flare between Ayamma and Fayola when it seems like Gbenga is going to choose the younger woman for the part.
The six person cast also includes Florence Taylor as Adenikeh, an Oprah-style talk show host.
The Playhouse, which is part of a Lehigh Valley Community Theater Consortium on diversity with
Civic Theatre, and Munopco, says this is the theater’s first steps towards becoming more diverse and inclusive, since the play is written by a black author and features a black cast and director.
For director Winter Pordy, it is her first time at the helm.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. April 1-2, 8-9 and 22-23; and 3 p.m. April 3, 10 and 24. There are no shows Easter weekend April 15-17.
The playhouse is requesting that all patrons wear a mask and observe social distancing.
Tickets are $25 for adults; $22 for seniors and $15 for students.
For information, go to www.paplayhouse.org, or call 610-865-6665.
Muhlenberg to present ‘In Motion’ dance concert
Muhlenberg's ‘In Motion’ dance concert showcases the talents of acclaimed choreographers and more than 70 dancers.
The performance March 31 to April 2 in the Allentown college’s Empire Theatre features work by guest artist Fredrick Earl Mosley.
The program will present seven original works by seven celebrated choreographers including “Running Spirits,” a piece by Mosley, this season’s Baker Artist-in-Residence.
An internationally known performer, educator, and choreographer, Mosley is the founder and artistic director of Diversity of Dance. In addition to staging work for “In Motion,” Mosley spent much of the semester on campus, working on his collaborative project “Unconquered,” which was performed this March and teaching workshops for teenagers in the Lehigh Valley.
“In Motion” also features works by six Muhlenberg dance faculty: Heidi Cruz-Austin, an alumna of the Pennsylvania Ballet; Karen Dearborn, founder and chair of Muhlenberg’s dance program; Megan Flynn, artistic director of Megan Flynn Dance Company; Natalie Gotter, a former dancer with Tsunami Dance Company; Randall Anthony Smith, a former dancer with Armitage Gone!; and Robyn Watson, tap dance instructor for Broadway's Shuffle Along. Cruz-Austin and Dearborn serve as the concert’s artistic directors.
Performances are 8 p.m. March 31 and April 1, and 2 and 8 p.m. April 2. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students.
For information, call 484-664-3333 or go to muhlenberg.edu/seeashow.
Two concerts at Williams Center for the Arts
Ranky Tanky will come to Williams Center for the Arts, 317 Hamilton Street, Easton, at 8 p.m. April 1
Ranky Tanky are the global ambassadors for South Carolina’s West African-rooted Gullah community, faithfully preserving the traditions originated in the coastal South during slavery. Their second recording, ‘Good Time,’ garnered the 2019 Grammy Award for Best Regional Roots Album and hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Contemporary Jazz Chart. With songs carried down through generations in the Southeastern Sea Islands and the band’s original compositions in the Gullah tradition, they deliver “soulful honey to the ears” with playful game songs, ecstatic shouts, and heartbreaking spirituals.
Tickets are $27 for adults and $6 for students.
Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain will perform at Williams Center at 8 p.m. April 5.
A worldwide phenomenon that has defied the limits of the conventional ensemble for more than 30 years, the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain consistently sells out Carnegie Hall, The Royal Albert Hall, and the Sydney Opera House. With only ukuleles and their own voices, these slightly unhinged artists have brought down many a house with witty transmogrifications of classical, rock, opera, and film themes. From Ennio Morricone to The Who, Handel to Talking Heads, the Ukulele Orchestra adroitly avoids the pit of gimmick in their quest to redefine the small but proud instrument small enough to be hand luggage.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $6 for students.
Straight No Chaser at Miller Symphony Hall
The male acapella sensation brings its “One Night Only” concert to Allentown’s Miller Symphony Hall at 8 p.m. April 2.
For more than a decade, Straight No Chaser has taken what started out as a collegiate hobby and turned it into a career that has taken them around the world.
The group which includes Allentown native Jerome Collins and Forks Township native Walter Chase met in show choir at Indiana University in the 1980s.
A cover of the Def Jam hit “This is How We Do It” and a cover of Toto’s hit “Africa” were hits on campus but it was a goofy version of “12 Days of Christmas” that would become their breakthrough song.
After college, the members all went their own separate ways, but in 1998, the Indiana University choir members reunited for a 10-year reunion. As part of the festivities, they made a video of themselves singing “The 12 Days of Christmas.”
Eight years later, original member Randy Stine posted the video to YouTube and to everyone’s shock, it went viral, becoming the No. 1-viewed video in 2007, receiving more than 7 million views that December and now having nearly 23 million views.
Atlantic Records called and before long, the 10 choir members were in the studio recording the group’s debut album, “Holiday Spirits,” which went gold and became the No. 1-selling album on the iTunes and Amazon.com charts in 2008.
Tickets are $39.50, $59.50 and $69.50.
For information go to www.millersymphonyhall.org/ or call 610-432-6715.
Celebrate 300th anniversary of Bach’s “Well Tempered Clavier”
Bach Choir Artistic Director and Conductor Greg Funfgeld and Eugene Albulescu, Director of the Lehigh University Philharmonic have collaborated to present The Well-Tempered Clavier April 3 at
Central Moravian Church, 73 W. Church St., Bethlehem.
In the free program, 24 pianists, ranging in age from 12 to 75, will play Bach’s collection of Preludes and Fugues in every key, major and minor in honor of 300 years of inspiration from Johann Sebastian Bach.
"From Beethoven to Chopin, to Shostakovich - countless composers referred to these preludes and fugues, and actively studied this set by Johann Sebastian, one in each key,” Albulesco says. “Composers have gleaned myriads of ideas about writing music, from counterpoint, to enharmonic relationships between notes, rules of voice leading, ornamentation, schematic construction of complex fugues, and more.”
Some of the performers are professional musicians, some amateurs, some students.
J.S. Bach would be so happy, but probably bewildered to know this work influenced generations of musicians, from young to old, for three centuries, well beyond the scope of his intention.
The schedule is 2 p.m. “Bach and Pedagogy,” a lecture by Albulescu; 3 to 4:30 p.m. Part 1: Preludes and Fugues; 4:30 to 6 p.m. break and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Part 2: Preludes and Fugues.
First Friday in South Bethlehem
SouthSide Arts District has a full line up of live music and art at First Friday April 1 in South Bethlehem. Start your evening with some real-life superheroes at the Bart Cooper Heroes art exhibit at the Banana Factory, 25 W. 3rd St. And then enjoy a music filled night throughout the South Side.
The musical lineup includes GT3 jazz standards at Venture X, 306 S. New St. from 5:30-7:30 p.m.; the Stephanie Johnson acoustic duo at Dinky’s , 312 E. 3rd St. from 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Fictional Name at the Banana Factory, 25 W. 3rd St. from 7 p.m.; the Groove Merchants at Five Maidens Cider Company. 327 Polk St. From 7 to 9 p.m.; Drew Nugent and the Midnight Society at Godfrey Daniels. 7 E. 4th St. at 8 p.m. and Exploratory Bite at F&A Grog House, 117 E. 3rd St. From 9 p.m. to midnight.
For more information go to southsideartsdistrict.com/event/first-friday-april-2022/.
Shawenee on Delaware presents “Gypsy”
Rebel Stages presents it’s biggest musical yet with “Gypsy” April 1-3 at the historic Shawnee Playhouse.
“Gypsy” is a 1959 musical with music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Arthur Laurents. It is loosely based on the 1957 memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, the famous striptease artist, and focuses on her mother, Rose, whose name has become synonymous with “the ultimate show business mother.” It follows the dreams and efforts of Rose to raise two daughters to perform onstage and casts an affectionate eye on the hardships of show business life. The character of Louise is based on Lee, and the character of June is based on Lee’s sister, the actress June Havoc.
The musical contains many songs that became popular standards, including “Everything’s Coming up Roses”, “Together (Wherever We Go)”, “Small World”, “You Gotta Get a Gimmick”, “Let Me Entertain You”, “All I Need Is the Girl”, and “Rose’s Turn”. It is frequently considered one of the crowning achievements of the mid-20th century’s conventional musical theatre art form, often called the “book musical”.
The musical stars Gillian Turner as Rose; Deanna Badik as Louise, David Arzberger as Herbie, Genesis Harper as Dainty June, Isabelle Hillsky as Baby June and Isabella Long as Young Louise. The cast also includes Marcell Mckenzie as Tulsa, Benjamin Salinas as Mr. Weber/ Electra, Roy Wilbur as Pop/Patsey/Goldstone, Jillian Dente as Agnes/Ensemble, Andi Schubert as LA/Ensemble, Denise Joyner as Cratchitt, William McClosky as Yonkers, Jules Gindraux as Uncle Jocko/Kansas/Cigar, Midge McClosky as Tessie Tura, Elizabeth Mcdonald as Mazeppa, Gabriella Solan as Marjori May, Gray Schatzman as Vladimir and Claire Schubert as Kate the Balloon Girl. The musical is directed and choreographed by Brandon Hanks with stage management by Mary Bolan and music direction by Nancy Broadbent
Performances are 8 p.m. April 1; 2 and 8 p.m. April 2 and 2 p.m. April 3.
Tickets are $22.
For information go to www.theshawneeplayhouse.com or call 570-421-5093.