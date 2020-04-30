Right Now
70°
Overcast
- Humidity: 59%
- Cloud Coverage:99%
- Wind: 20 mph
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 06:01:35 AM
- Sunset: 07:57:35 PM
Today
Mostly cloudy and windy; a few showers evolving into a steadier, heavier rain; also a thunderstorm in parts of the area.
Tonight
Periods of heavy rain and a thunderstorm, mainly early; watch for flooding on streets and in poor drainage areas.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy with a bit of rain at times.
- Pandemic can't stop Berks couple's adoption of 2 boys
- Allentown police searching for man in connection to car fire
- Berks has 'critical need' for isolation gowns
- Health Beat: CPR: Does risk outweigh benefits in older patients?
- What the Tech? Mother's Day gadget gift ideas
- Man dies days after crash on I-78, coroner says
- Nursing homes stricken as Pennsylvania death toll tops 2,000
- Order in the home: A buffer to bad behavior?
- Dumpster fire forces hotel evacuation in Lehigh County
- Asian shares rise on hopes for drug to treat coronavirus
