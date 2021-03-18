Right Now
45°
Rain
- Humidity: 88%
- Cloud Coverage:100%
- Wind: 4 mph
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:08:13 AM
- Sunset: 07:12:21 PM
Today
Cloudy with a soaking rain developing, heaviest in the afternoon and evening.
Tonight
Cloudy with rain, possibly mixing with or changing to wet snow before ending.
Tomorrow
Clouds and maybe a leftover snow shower early, then windy and chilly but increasing sunshine.
- Pedestrian struck by car on River Road in Reading
- Local historian discusses Irish heritage in the Lehigh Valley
- Reading school board hears proposed plan for school reopening
- Allentown increases funds for contract with arts conservation firm
- Allentown City Council approves zoning change to allow riverfront development
- South Whitehall prepares to move back to Walbert Avenue municipal campus
- Robotic snake helps remove tumors
- Pottstown Borough Authority issues boil water advisory
- Klinger's happy to resume St. Patrick's Day tradition
- Reading official: 'Aggressive driving... has to stop'
Trending Headlines
-
Police: Reading woman killed in possible street race
-
81-year-old pedestrian killed after being hit by tractor-trailer in Upper Macungie Twp.
-
Police investigate stabbing in Nazareth
-
USPS inspector general conducting audit of facility in Lehigh Valley after mail delays
-
Pedestrian struck by car on River Road in Reading
-
Reading official: 'Aggressive driving... has to stop'
-
UFO sighted over the Lehigh Valley and Berks County
-
Reading school board hears proposed plan for school reopening
-
Klinger's happy to resume St. Patrick's Day tradition
-
Easton poised to sell former Days Inn lot to developer
Get Breaking News, Headlines and Weather delivered directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.