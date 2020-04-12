Right Now
60°
Overcast
- Humidity: 78%
- Cloud Coverage:90%
- Wind: 18 mph
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 06:25:26 AM
- Sunset: 07:39:57 PM
Today
Very windy and warm with periods of rain and a heavy, gusty t-storm; some sun returns late.
Tonight
A shower or t-storm early, then turning out clear and colder with a diminishing wind.
Tomorrow
Cooler with some sun followed by clouds.
- Delivering slices of happiness to healthcare workers
- Police search for suspect in indecent exposure incident in Schuylkill County
- Northampton County provides update on COVID-19 deaths
- Dept. of Aging launches online COVID-19 guide
- Sunday update: 1,178 additional COVID-19 cases brings Pa. total to 22,833
- Body found in Little Lehigh Creek, identified by coroner
- Pastor Ryan Hersch turns to technology to promote Easter celebrations
- GIANT supermarkets to limit customers to support social-distancing
- 'Let's Play Books' bookstore in Emmaus shares their choices for a great read
- Crews battle house fire in Whitehall
Most Popular
Articles
- Sight & Sound offers free viewing of 'Jesus' on TBN
- Pa. residents out of work to begin getting extra $600 in federal unemployment benefits next week
- Fauci says 'rolling reentry' of US economy possible in May
- Sunday update: 1,178 additional COVID-19 cases brings Pa. total to 22,833
- Windswept rain arriving overnight and lasting into Monday with strong storms possible
- Body found in Little Lehigh Creek, identified by coroner
- GIANT supermarkets to limit customers to support social-distancing
- Hazleton meat packing plant closed as 164 workers come down with coronavirus
- Coroner: 5 more Berks residents succumb to coronavirus
- Woman charged after man shot in head in Catasauqua