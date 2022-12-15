NWS Weather Alert
NWS Weather Alert
NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Berks, Lehigh and Northampton. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will begin as a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain this morning. Temperatures will warm above freezing during the afternoon resulting in a change to plain rain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Right Now
- Humidity: 70%
- Cloud Coverage: 88%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:18:14 AM
- Sunset: 04:35:56 PM
Today
A wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain develops in the morning, and changes to all rain by evening for most. A wintry mix will continue into the evening in the Poconos. A coating to an inch or two before the change to rain.
Tonight
Cloudy and windy with occasional rain; wintry mix continues in the evening in the higher elevations of the Poconos before a change to rain in the mountains too.
Tomorrow
Lingering rain, mixed with some wet snow in the Poconos, during the morning; otherwise cloudy, breezy, and chilly.
