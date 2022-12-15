NWS Weather Alert
NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... Temperatures are rising above freezing.
Right Now
32°
- Humidity: 100%
- Cloud Coverage: 100%
- Wind: 11 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:18:14 AM
- Sunset: 04:35:56 PM
Today
A wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain develops in the morning, and changes to all rain by evening for most. A wintry mix will continue into the evening in the Poconos. A coating to an inch or two before the change to rain.
Tonight
Cloudy and windy with occasional rain; wintry mix continues in the evening in the higher elevations of the Poconos before a change to rain in the mountains too.
Tomorrow
Lingering rain, mixed with some wet snow in the Poconos, during the morning; otherwise cloudy, breezy, and chilly.
