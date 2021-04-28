MOUNT PENN BOROUGH, PA. - Berks County Department of Emergency Services reports a road closure in Mount Penn Borough that could last for an extended amount of time.
The closure is at the intersection of South 22nd Street and Perkiomen Avenue.
Department of Emergency Services says a crash, that happened around 12:15 p.m. is to blame for the closure and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.
According to the Central Berks Police Department the crash happened following a chase with the Reading Police Department.
No major injuries are reported.
