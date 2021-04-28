MOUNT PENN BOROUGH, PA. - A chase involving the Reading Police Department caused a road closure in Mount Penn Borough.
Officials say members of the VICE Division spotted a known individual wanted for a probation/parole violation. They attempted to stop the person in the area of 10th & Franklin Streets before the chase started.
The wanted suspect, identified as 42-year-old Irvin Rosario, drove away from police and took off down Perkiomen Avenue.
Police say Rosario ran a red light near the Central Berks Regional Police station and hit the rear of a FedEx van around 12:15 p.m at the intersection of South 22nd Street and Perkiomen Avenue.
Rosario took off on foot and was soon apprehended.
Rosario was taken to Reading Hospital and is in the custody of the Berks Sheriff's Department. Charges of fleeing and eluding police, aggravated assault by vehicle, hit and run and multiple other traffic violations are pending.
The FedEx driver was also taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.