PA Turnpike to Close I-476 Sunday morning May 21 between Quakertown and Lehigh Valley Interchanges
Six-hour, I-476 closure needed for overhead bridge beam removal.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission advises motorists that the Northeastern Extension (I-476) will be closed in both directions on Sunday, May 21 from 12:00 a.m. to 6 a.m. between the Quakertown Interchange, Exit 44, Bucks County, and the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, Lehigh County.
The closure is necessary for the protection of motorists and workers so crews can safely remove overhead bridge beams. The bridge, which carries Indian Creek Road over the Turnpike, crosses I-476 at milepost A52.3 in Lehigh County.
Pennsylvania State Police and Turnpike personnel will be positioned at the impacted areas to assist drivers. Changeable message signs will also provide information on closures and detours. Work schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions. Motorists are encouraged to plan travel accordingly.
Northbound Detour
Exit at the Quakertown Interchange, Exit 44. Take State Route 663 north to State Route 309 north to Interstate 78 west, then to State Route 309 north. Follow to U.S. Route 22 west or Tilghman Street west. Re-enter the PA Turnpike at the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56.
Southbound Detour
Exit at the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56. Take U.S. Route 22 east to State Route 309 south to Interstate 78 east. Then follow to State Route 309 south to State Route 663 south. Re-enter the PA Turnpike at the Quakertown Interchange, Exit 44.
Ramp Closures Scheduled for May 19-21 at Route 903 Interchange
Southbound ramp closures needed for electronic toll equipment maintenance.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission advises motorists traveling on the Northeastern Extension (I-476) in Carbon County that the southbound exit ramp at the State Route 903 Interchange, Exit 87, will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, May 19 to 6 a.m. Saturday, May 20 to allow technicians to safely perform tolling equipment maintenance.
During the ramp closure, motorists will not be able exit the Northeastern Extension (I-476) at State Route 903 in the southbound direction. Motorists should seek alternate routes by using the nearest available interchange on I-476 depending on your travel destination.
Then from 10 p.m. Saturday, May 20 to 6 a.m. Sunday, May 21, the southbound entry ramp will be closed for tolling equipment maintenance. During this ramp closure, motorists will not be able to enter the Northeastern Extension (I-476) at State Route 903 in the southbound direction. Motorists should seek alternate routes by using the nearest available interchange on I-476 depending on your travel destination.
Changeable message signs will also provide information. Motorists are encouraged to plan travel accordingly. Work schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions