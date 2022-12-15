As a winter storm moves through the region Thursday, PennDOT is temporarily reducing speed limits on major roads as needed.
As of Thursday morning, Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County is reduced to 45 mph, and is under Tier 1 restrictions, as precipitation moves in from southwest to northeast.
Under Tier 1 restrictions, these vehicles are not allowed:
- Tractors without trailers;
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;
- Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;
- Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;
- Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;
- School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and motorcycles.
More highways may be added as the day goes on. Refresh this page for updates.