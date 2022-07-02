Pennsylvania Turnpike sign generic

An accident on I-476 is causing delays between Mahoning Valley Exit #74 and SR903, 511PA reports. 

PA Turnpike Alerts writes all traffic is released at the Lehigh Tunnel due to a crash inside. All traffic was temporarily stopped because of a crash inside the tunnel. All lanes inside the tunnel are now open. 

Drivers are encouraged to stay alert for slow or stopped traffic when approaching the tunnel area. 

511PA reports reports the right shoulder is blocked. 

Tags