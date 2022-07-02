An accident on I-476 is causing delays between Mahoning Valley Exit #74 and SR903, 511PA reports.
PA Turnpike Alerts writes all traffic is released at the Lehigh Tunnel due to a crash inside. All traffic was temporarily stopped because of a crash inside the tunnel. All lanes inside the tunnel are now open.
CRASH - #PaTurnpike I-476 North at milepost 70.7 between Lehigh Valley Exit #56 & Mahoning Valley Exit #74. Stopped traffic at Lehigh Tunnel due to a crash in the tunnel. @Pa_Turnpike @TotalTrafficABE @mcall @lehighvalley @WNEP @wbrewyou pic.twitter.com/XxKx8Vzbgu— PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) July 2, 2022
Drivers are encouraged to stay alert for slow or stopped traffic when approaching the tunnel area.
511PA reports reports the right shoulder is blocked.