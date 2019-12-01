Information provided by PennDOT
WEEK of 12/02/19
Municipality: Cumru Twp.
Road name: US 422
Between: Interstate 176 and East Neversink Road
Type of work: Inspection
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions.
Start date: 12/5/19
Est completion date: 12/5/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethel
Road name: County Line Road
Between: Lebanon County Line and Meckville Road
Type of work: Other
Restriction: East and Westbound lane restrictions with flagging.
Start date: 12/2/19
Est completion date: 12/4/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bern
Road name: PA 183
Between: South Tulpehocken Road and North Tulpehocken Road
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Restriction: Southbound lane restrictions with flagging.
Start date: 12/5/19
Est completion date: 12/6/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Maxatawny Twp.
Road name: Mill Creek Road
Between: PA 737 and Lehigh County Line
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Restriction: East and Westbound lane restrictions with flagging.
Start date: 12/2/19
Est completion date: 12/3/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Perry
Road name: Windsor Castle Road
Between: PA 662 and Schapple Road
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Restriction: East and Westbound lane restrictions with flagging
Start date: 12/4/19
Est completion date: 12/5/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Albany
Road name: PA 737
Between: Old Route 22 and PA 143
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Restriction: North and Southbound lane restrictions with flagging.
Start date: 12/6/19
Est completion date: 12/6/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Maidencreek Twp.
Road name: US 222
Between: Constitution Avenue and PA 73
Type of work: Utility Work
Work being done by: Local Utility
Restriction: Sporadic lane restrictions for UGI gas main work.
Start date: 12/2/19
Est completion date: 12/8/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Union Twp.
Road name: PA 724 / West Schuylkill Road
Between: Shed Road and Chester County line
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Restriction: East and West bound lane restrictions.
Start date: 12/2/19
Est completion date: 12/6/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
