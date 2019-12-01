Information provided by PennDOT

WEEK of 12/02/19

Municipality:  Cumru Twp.

Road name:  US 422

Between:  Interstate 176 and East Neversink Road

Type of work:  Inspection

Restriction:  Lane restriction in both directions.

Start date:  12/5/19

Est completion date:  12/5/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

----------------------

Municipality:  Bethel

Road name:  County Line Road

Between:  Lebanon County Line and Meckville Road

Type of work:  Other

Restriction:  East and Westbound lane restrictions with flagging.

Start date:  12/2/19

Est completion date:  12/4/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Change/Update: 

----------------------

Municipality:  Bern

Road name:  PA 183

Between:  South Tulpehocken Road and North Tulpehocken Road

Type of work:  Brush Cutting

Restriction:  Southbound lane restrictions with flagging.

Start date:  12/5/19

Est completion date:  12/6/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

----------------------

Municipality:  Maxatawny Twp.

Road name:  Mill Creek Road

Between:  PA 737 and Lehigh County Line

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Restriction:  East and Westbound lane restrictions with flagging.

Start date:  12/2/19

Est completion date:  12/3/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

----------------------

Municipality:  Perry

Road name:  Windsor Castle Road

Between:  PA 662 and Schapple Road

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Restriction:  East and Westbound lane restrictions with flagging

Start date:  12/4/19

Est completion date:  12/5/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

----------------------

Municipality:  Albany

Road name:  PA 737

Between:  Old Route 22 and PA 143

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Restriction:  North and Southbound lane restrictions with flagging.

Start date:  12/6/19

Est completion date:  12/6/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

----------------------

Municipality:  Maidencreek Twp.

Road name:  US 222

Between:  Constitution Avenue and PA 73

Type of work:  Utility Work

Work being done by:  Local Utility

Restriction:  Sporadic lane restrictions for UGI gas main work.

Start date:  12/2/19

Est completion date:  12/8/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  No

----------------------

Municipality:  Union Twp.

Road name:  PA 724 / West Schuylkill Road

Between:  Shed Road and Chester County line

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Restriction:  East and West bound lane restrictions.

Start date:  12/2/19

Est completion date:  12/6/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

