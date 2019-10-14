Information provided by PennDOT

WEEK of 10/14/19

Municipality:  Mahoning Township

Road name:  Mahoning Drive

Between:  PA 902 and Schuylkill County Line

Type of work:  Paving

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  10/15/19

Est completion date:  10/15/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

-------------------

Municipality:  Mahoning Township

Road name:  Church Hill Road

Between:  Fritz Valley Road and Ben Salem Road

Type of work:  Paving

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  10/16/19

Est completion date:  10/17/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

-------------------

Municipality:  Weatherly Borough and Packer Township

Road name:  Brenkman Drive/Hudsondale Street

Between:  PA 93 and Kline Street

Type of work:  Paving

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  10/18/19

Est completion date:  10/18/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

-------------------

Municipality:  Jim Thorpe Borough

Road name:  US 209/Catawissa Street

Between:  PA 93 and PA 903

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  10/15/19

Est completion date:  10/18/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

-------------------

Municipality:  Lower Towamensing Township

Road name:  Lower Smith Gap Road

Between:  Blue Mountain Drive and Covered Bridge Road

Type of work:  Shoulder Work/Widening

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  10/15/19

Est completion date:  10/18/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

-------------------

Municipality:  Bowmanstown Borough

Road name:  PA 248 POW/MIA Highway

Between:  Club Road and Center Street

Type of work:  Median Repair

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  10/15/19

Est completion date:  10/18/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  No 

*************************************************************************

