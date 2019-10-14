Information provided by PennDOT
WEEK of 10/14/19
Municipality: Mahoning Township
Road name: Mahoning Drive
Between: PA 902 and Schuylkill County Line
Type of work: Paving
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/15/19
Est completion date: 10/15/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
-------------------
Municipality: Mahoning Township
Road name: Church Hill Road
Between: Fritz Valley Road and Ben Salem Road
Type of work: Paving
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/16/19
Est completion date: 10/17/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
-------------------
Municipality: Weatherly Borough and Packer Township
Road name: Brenkman Drive/Hudsondale Street
Between: PA 93 and Kline Street
Type of work: Paving
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/18/19
Est completion date: 10/18/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
-------------------
Municipality: Jim Thorpe Borough
Road name: US 209/Catawissa Street
Between: PA 93 and PA 903
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/15/19
Est completion date: 10/18/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
-------------------
Municipality: Lower Towamensing Township
Road name: Lower Smith Gap Road
Between: Blue Mountain Drive and Covered Bridge Road
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/15/19
Est completion date: 10/18/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
-------------------
Municipality: Bowmanstown Borough
Road name: PA 248 POW/MIA Highway
Between: Club Road and Center Street
Type of work: Median Repair
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/15/19
Est completion date: 10/18/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
*************************************************************************
