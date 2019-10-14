Information provided by PennDOT
WEEK of 10/14/19
Municipality: Lower Milford, Upper Milford and Upper Saucon Townships
Road name: Churchview Road/Beverly Hills Road
Between: Locust Valley Road and Hoffman Road
Type of work: Bridge Repair
Restriction: Flagging. Please watch for stopped traffic and use caution when traveling in the work zone.
Start date: 10/15/19
Est completion date: 10/18/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
--------------------
Municipality: Whitehall Township
Road name: Church Street
Between: PA 329 and Ruchsville Road
Type of work: Drainage
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/15/19
Est completion date: 10/18/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
--------------------
Municipality: South Whitehall Township
Road name: US 22
Between: 15th Street and Cedar Crest Boulevard
Type of work: Drainage
Restriction: Excavation in shoulder areas. Please watch for stopped traffic and use caution when traveling in the work area.
Start date: 10/15/19
Est completion date: 10/18/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
--------------------
Municipality: Lower Milford Township
Road name: Kings Highway
Between: Bucks County Line and Chestnut Street
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/15/19
Est completion date: 10/18/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
--------------------
Municipality: Lowhill Township
Road name: Weidasville Road
Between: Game Preserve Road and Ruheton Hill Road
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/15/19
Est completion date: 10/18/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
--------------------
Municipality: Heidelberg Township
Road name: Memorial Road
Between: PA 309 and Hawk View Road
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/15/19
Est completion date: 10/18/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
**************************************************************************
