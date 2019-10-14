Information provided by PennDOT

WEEK of 10/14/19

Municipality:  Lower Milford, Upper Milford and Upper Saucon Townships

Road name:  Churchview Road/Beverly Hills Road

Between:  Locust Valley Road and Hoffman Road

Type of work:  Bridge Repair

Restriction:  Flagging.  Please watch for stopped traffic and use caution when traveling in the work zone. 

Start date:  10/15/19

Est completion date:  10/18/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

--------------------

Municipality:  Whitehall Township

Road name:  Church Street

Between:  PA 329 and Ruchsville Road

Type of work:  Drainage

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  10/15/19

Est completion date:  10/18/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

--------------------

Municipality:  South Whitehall Township

Road name:  US 22

Between:  15th Street and Cedar Crest Boulevard

Type of work:  Drainage

Restriction:  Excavation in shoulder areas.  Please watch for stopped traffic and use caution when traveling in the work area.

Start date:  10/15/19

Est completion date:  10/18/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

--------------------

Municipality:  Lower Milford Township

Road name:  Kings Highway

Between:  Bucks County Line and Chestnut Street

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  10/15/19

Est completion date:  10/18/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

--------------------

Municipality:  Lowhill Township

Road name:  Weidasville Road

Between:  Game Preserve Road and Ruheton Hill Road

Type of work:  Brush Cutting

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  10/15/19

Est completion date:  10/18/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

--------------------

Municipality:  Heidelberg Township

Road name:  Memorial Road

Between:  PA 309 and Hawk View Road

Type of work:  Brush Cutting

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  10/15/19

Est completion date:  10/18/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes 

