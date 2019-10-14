Information provided by PennDOT
WEEK of 10/14/19
Municipality: Pocono Township
Road name: Interstate 80 East
Between: Exit 299 (PA 715) and Exit 302A (PA 33 To US 209)
Type of work: Inspection
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect significant delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/15/19
Est completion date: 10/15/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 12:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
----------------------------
Municipality: Jackson Township
Road name: Interstate 380 South
Between: Exit 3 (PA 940) and Exit 1 (I-80)
Type of work: Inspection
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/16/19
Est completion date: 10/16/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 12:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
----------------------------
Municipality: Pocono Township
Road name: PA 314
Between: PA 940 and PA 611
Type of work: Drainage
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/15/19
Est completion date: 10/18/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
----------------------------
Municipality: Tobyhanna Township
Road name: Long Pond Road
Between: PA 115 and PA 940
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/15/19
Est completion date: 10/15/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
----------------------------
Municipality: Tobyhanna Township
Road name: Long Pond Road
Between: PA 115 and PA 940
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/18/19
Est completion date: 10/18/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
----------------------------
Municipality: Pocono Township
Road name: Interstate 80 West
Between: Exit 302 (PA 611) and Exit 298 (PA 715)
Type of work: Inspection
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect significant delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/15/19
Est completion date: 10/15/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 12:00 PM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
----------------------------
Municipality: COOLBAUGH TWP.
Road name: Interstate 380
Between: EXIT 13 (PA 507) and Wayne County Line
Type of work: Inspection
Restriction: NB Lane restriction
Start date: 10/17/19
Est completion date: 10/17/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
----------------------------
Work on the Main Street Bridge over Pocono Creek in Stroudsburg Borough, Monroe County will begin Wednesday, June 12. The Bridge is located between Waverly Drive and Elm Street. Work will begin to replace the bridge deck, mill and pave the bridge roadway approaches, and install new curb ramps.
During construction a single 10-foot wide lane will remain open in each direction on Main Street (there may be limited times when only one direction at a time will be able to go through with flaggers controlling traffic). Motorists are urged to use caution driving through the area.
Also, starting on June 12 all pedestrian traffic will be restricted to the southern side of the bridge until the project is complete.
The project is anticipated to be complete in November.
*****************************************************************************
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA , which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 825 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown, and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation .