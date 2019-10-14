Information provided by PennDOT
WEEK of 10/14/19
--------------------
Municipality: City of Easton
Road name: US 22 at 13th Street
Between: PA 248 and 4th Street
Type of work: Bridge Repair
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for bridge repair work to the 13th Street Structure over US 22. Please use caution.
Start date: 10/7/19
Est completion date: 10/19/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
--------------------
Municipality: Northampton Borough and Allen Township
Road name: PA 329/21st Street/Nor-Bath Boulevard
Between: Lehigh River and Weaversville Road
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/15/19
Est completion date: 10/15/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
--------------------
Municipality: Hanover Township
Road name: US 22 West Ramp to PA 512/Center Street
Between: PA 512/Center Street and US 22 West
Type of work: Drainage
Restriction: Traffic pattern shifts on ramp. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/16/19
Est completion date: 10/16/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
--------------------
Municipality: Northampton Borough and Allen Township
Road name: PA 329/21st Street/Nor-Bath Boulevard
Between: Lehigh River and Weaversville Road
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/17/19
Est completion date: 10/18/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
--------------------
Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township
Road name: PA191/Nazareth Pike
Between: Brodhead Road and New Street
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect significant delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/15/19
Est completion date: 10/18/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
--------------------
Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township
Road name: Newburg Road
Between: PA 191/Nazareth Pike and Township Line Road
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/15/19
Est completion date: 10/18/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
--------------------
Municipality: Upper and Lower Mount Bethel Townships
Road name: Richmond Road
Between: Berry Hollow Road and School Road
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/15/19
Est completion date: 10/18/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
--------------------
Municipality: Forks and Plainfield Townships
Road name: Kesslersville Road
Between: Newlins Mill Road and PA 191
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/15/19
Est completion date: 10/18/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
--------------------
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: Creek Road/Fox Gap Road
Between: Quarry Road and Fox Gap Road
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/15/19
Est completion date: 10/15/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
--------------------
Municipality: Palmer Township
Road name: Northwood Avenue
Between: Nightingale Road and Bushkill Drive
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/16/19
Est completion date: 10/16/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
--------------------
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: Tumble Creek/Gaffney Hill/Cider Press Road
Between: Island Park Road and Morgan Hill Road
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/15/19
Est completion date: 10/15/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
--------------------
Municipality: City of Easton and Wilson Borough
Road name: PA 248/Northampton Street
Between: 25th Street and 7th Street
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/16/19
Est completion date: 10/16/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
--------------------
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive
Between: Browns Drive and Coffeetown Road
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/17/19
Est completion date: 10/17/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
--------------------
Municipality: City of Bethlehem
Road name: Easton Avenue
Between: Washington Street and Stefko Boulevard
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/17/19
Est completion date: 10/17/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
--------------------
Municipality: City of Bethlehem
Road name: Broadway Street
Between: Wyandotte Street and Bishop Thorpe Street
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/18/19
Est completion date: 10/18/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
--------------------
Municipality: City of Bethlehem
Road name: Linden Street
Between: Washington Avenue and Macada Road
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/18/19
Est completion date: 10/18/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
--------------------
Municipality: City of Easton
Road name: Lafayette Street
Between: Bushkill Drive and North Delaware Drive
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/17/19
Est completion date: 10/17/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
--------------------
Municipality: Forks Township
Road name: Zucksville Road
Between: Bushkill Drive and Rensslaer Drive
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/18/19
Est completion date: 10/18/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
--------------------
Municipality: Lower Saucon and Williams Townships, City of Bethlehem
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 60 (PA 309 / PA 145) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)
Type of work: Highway Beautification
Restriction: Work in the shoulder areas. Be alert for slow moving vehicles entering or exiting the highway from the shoulder areas on I-78 east or west. Please use caution driving through the area.
Start date: 10/15/19
Est completion date: 10/17/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
--------------------
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: Morgan Hill Road
Between: Cedarville Road and Morvale Road
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/18/19
Est completion date: 10/18/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
**************************************************************************
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA , which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 825 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ 511PAAllentown , and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation .