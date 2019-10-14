Information provided by PennDOT

WEEK of 10/14/19

--------------------

Municipality:  City of Easton

Road name:  US 22 at 13th Street

Between:  PA 248 and 4th Street

Type of work:  Bridge Repair

Restriction:  Lane restriction in both directions for bridge repair work to the 13th Street Structure over US 22. Please use caution.

Start date:  10/7/19

Est completion date:  10/19/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  No

--------------------

Municipality:  Northampton Borough and Allen Township

Road name:  PA 329/21st Street/Nor-Bath Boulevard

Between:  Lehigh River and Weaversville Road

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  10/15/19

Est completion date:  10/15/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

--------------------

Municipality:  Hanover Township

Road name:  US 22 West Ramp to PA 512/Center Street

Between:  PA 512/Center Street and US 22 West

Type of work:  Drainage

Restriction:  Traffic pattern shifts on ramp. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  10/16/19

Est completion date:  10/16/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

--------------------

Municipality:  Northampton Borough and Allen Township

Road name:  PA 329/21st Street/Nor-Bath Boulevard

Between:  Lehigh River and Weaversville Road

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  10/17/19

Est completion date:  10/18/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

--------------------

Municipality:  Lower Nazareth Township

Road name:  PA191/Nazareth Pike

Between:  Brodhead Road and New Street

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect significant delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  10/15/19

Est completion date:  10/18/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

--------------------

Municipality:  Lower Nazareth Township

Road name:  Newburg Road

Between:  PA 191/Nazareth Pike and Township Line Road

Type of work:  Brush Cutting

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  10/15/19

Est completion date:  10/18/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

--------------------

Municipality:  Upper and Lower Mount Bethel Townships

Road name:  Richmond Road

Between:  Berry Hollow Road and School Road

Type of work:  Brush Cutting

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  10/15/19

Est completion date:  10/18/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

--------------------

Municipality:  Forks and Plainfield Townships

Road name:  Kesslersville Road

Between:  Newlins Mill Road and PA 191

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  10/15/19

Est completion date:  10/18/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

--------------------

Municipality:  Plainfield Township

Road name:  Creek Road/Fox Gap Road

Between:  Quarry Road and Fox Gap Road

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  10/15/19

Est completion date:  10/15/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

--------------------

Municipality:  Palmer Township

Road name:  Northwood Avenue

Between:  Nightingale Road and Bushkill Drive

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  10/16/19

Est completion date:  10/16/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

--------------------

Municipality:  Williams Township

Road name:  Tumble Creek/Gaffney Hill/Cider Press Road

Between:  Island Park Road and Morgan Hill Road

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  10/15/19

Est completion date:  10/15/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  No

--------------------

Municipality:  City of Easton and Wilson Borough

Road name:  PA 248/Northampton Street

Between:  25th Street and 7th Street

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  10/16/19

Est completion date:  10/16/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

--------------------

Municipality:  Williams Township

Road name:  PA 611/South Delaware Drive

Between:  Browns Drive and Coffeetown Road

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  10/17/19

Est completion date:  10/17/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

--------------------

Municipality:  City of Bethlehem

Road name:  Easton Avenue

Between:  Washington Street and Stefko Boulevard

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  10/17/19

Est completion date:  10/17/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

--------------------

Municipality:  City of Bethlehem

Road name:  Broadway Street

Between:  Wyandotte Street and Bishop Thorpe Street

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  10/18/19

Est completion date:  10/18/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

--------------------

Municipality:  City of Bethlehem

Road name:  Linden Street

Between:  Washington Avenue and Macada Road

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  10/18/19

Est completion date:  10/18/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

--------------------

Municipality:  City of Easton

Road name:  Lafayette Street

Between:  Bushkill Drive and North Delaware Drive

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  10/17/19

Est completion date:  10/17/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

--------------------

Municipality:  Forks Township

Road name:  Zucksville Road

Between:  Bushkill Drive and Rensslaer Drive

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  10/18/19

Est completion date:  10/18/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

--------------------

Municipality:  Lower Saucon and Williams Townships, City of Bethlehem

Road name:  Interstate 78

Between:  Exit 60 (PA 309 / PA 145) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work:  Highway Beautification

Restriction:  Work in the shoulder areas. Be alert for slow moving vehicles entering or exiting the highway from the shoulder areas on I-78 east or west. Please use caution driving through the area.

Start date:  10/15/19

Est completion date:  10/17/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

--------------------

Municipality:  Williams Township

Road name:  Morgan Hill Road

Between:  Cedarville Road and Morvale Road

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  10/18/19

Est completion date:  10/18/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes  

**************************************************************************

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA , which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 825 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ 511PAAllentown , and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation .

