WEEK of 10/14/19
Municipality: Multiple
Road name: Interstate 81 North
Between: Exit 116 (PA 901) and Exit 119 (Highridge Park Road)
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/15/19
Est completion date: 10/15/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Rush Township
Road name: PA 54
Between: Lake Drive and Tippetts Road
Type of work: Drainage
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/15/19
Est completion date: 10/18/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Multiple
Road name: Interstate 81
Between: Exit 124 (PA 61) and Exit 138 (PA 309)
Type of work: Highway Beautification
Restriction: Work in the shoulder areas. Be alert for slow moving vehicles entering or exiting the highway from the shoulder areas on I-81 north or south. Please use caution driving through the area.
Start date: 10/15/19
Est completion date: 10/17/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Delano Township
Road name: PA 309
Between: Lofty Road and Still Creek Road/Fairview Street
Type of work: Milling & Paving
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/15/19
Est completion date: 10/18/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: South Manheim Township
Road name: PA 895/Fair Road
Between: PA 183 and 7th Street
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/15/19
Est completion date: 10/17/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: West Penn Township and Tamaqua Borough
Road name: PA 309/Center Street
Between: West Union Street and PA 443
Type of work: Drainage
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/15/19
Est completion date: 10/17/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Butler and New Castle Townships
Road name: Interstate 81 North
Between: Exit 119 (Highridge Park Road) and Exit 124 (PA 61)
Type of work: Construction
Type of restriction: 24 Hours
Restriction: Lane restriction from 7 PM Sunday through 12 PM Friday. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/13/19
Est completion date: 10/18/19
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Multiple
Road name: Interstate 81 South
Between: Exit 124 (PA 61) and Exit 119 (Highridge Park Road)
Type of work: Construction
Type of restriction: 24 Hours
Restriction: Lane restriction from Sunday at 10 PM through Friday at 12 PM. Expect significant delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/13/19
Est completion date: 10/18/19
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: McAdoo Borough
Road name: PA 309
Between: Silverbrook Road and Jackson Street
Type of work: Construction
Restriction: Contractor for the ongoing PA 309 Reconstruction Project will be implementing a truck detour on PA 309 in McAdoo Borough. Trucks will be detoured to Interstate 81 at Exit 138 to PA 424 at Exit 141 to PA 309. Please use caution.
Also during this time, motorists should be aware there may be short-term sporadic lane restrictions on PA 309 in the work area. Updates will be provided when available.
Start date: 3/18/19
Est completion date: 11/29/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
Monday, June 10, PA 309 will be closed between Washington & Blaine Streets for waterline relocation, roadway & drainage system reconstruction, Celebration Creek box culvert replacement, new sidewalks, curbing, and curb ramps.
PA 309 car and local truck delivery traffic will be detoured onto Kelayres Road/ 4th Street and Market Street/Blaine Street. PA 309 between Washington and Blaine Streets will remain open for pedestrian traffic, local car traffic and local truck deliveries. Local deliveries wishing to access the borough to the north of Sherman Street are being advised to use Interstate 81 at Exit 138 to PA 424 to PA 309 south.
During this closure the existing traffic signal will be activated at the intersection of PA 309 and Blaine Street. This section of PA 309 is expected to remain closed until this November.
A separate truck detour remains in effect, with trucks being detoured to Interstate 81 at Exit 138 to PA 424 at Exit 141 to PA 309.
Most of the major work this year will be on PA 309 between Sherman Street and Blaine Street with new signal installations at the intersections of Kennedy Drive and Monroe, Blaine and Grant Streets. However, there may be other work occurring between Haddock Road and Washington Street, and between Grant Street and the Carbon County line. Motorists should remain alert for lane restrictions and changing traffic patterns in those areas.
