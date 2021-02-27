THICK WOOL
A sheep was rescued in Australia recently. Its fleece was 75 pounds!
While wild sheep can shed their outer layer, domesticated sheep don't. These type of sheep have to be sheered. Otherwise, their wool will keep growing, growing, and growing.
When this sheep was found, he was underweight. Edgar Mission sheered the sheep and is helping to nurse him back to health.
Animal experts suspect this sheep wandered away and got lost in the wild. He had a tag on his ear, but all the wool ripped it off over time. He'll keep a blanket on as he roams around Edgar's Mission because his body is still use to all the heat of the wool.
SLOW MOVING DINOSEAURS
Climate Change affected the movement of dinosaurs. New research from Rutgers examines why it took so long for a type of plant-eating dinosaur to migrate from South America to present day Greenland.
Fossils of the same type of dinosaur have been found in both locations, but the ones in Greenland are much less old.
Had the dinosaurs walked normally, it would have taken about 20 years to reach Greenland from South America. However, it took them 15 million years!
Scientists noticed that there was much more Carbon Dioxide in the air when the dinosaurs were in South America.
Carbon Dioxide is a greenhouse gas, so the more of it in the air, the warmer our air gets. All that warm weather led to droughts and massive deserts.
Because those dinosaurs were plant eaters, scientists suspect deserts blocked their path north. Once there was much less Carbon Dioxide in the air, the deserts went away and the dinosaurs worked their way north.
At the time of the migration, the Earth was one big continent.
DINO DEMISE
New research from Penn State confirms a giant asteroid is what took out the dinosaurs.
Scientists have long suspected that an asteroid, which left a giant crater in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, caused the demise of the dinosaurs.
Researchers drilled into the crater under the Gulf of Mexico and pulled out samples of the soil. They discovered large amount of a mineral that comes only from outside our Earth. Those massive amounts of asteroid minerals date back to the same time there was a mass extinction of dinosaurs. So, scientists connected the dots.
MARS SOIL
NASA's mars rover continues to send back pictures from Mars. The latest picture shows a wind-carved rock and the rocky Martian soil.
Mars' soil is very rocky: crushed rock and powered rock. It doesn't really have dirt/mud, which comes from plants decaying.
A company, in consult with NASA scientists, makes Earth-simulated Martian soil. They get most of their "Martian" soil from the Mojave Desert in California.