This morning just before dawn, there was an odd sight in the skies over Berks County and the Lehigh Valley.
It looked like a big comet. Yet, there were no comets passing near us today.
It kind of looked like a big meteor. But, the trail was in the wrong direction. The trail from a falling meteor would have been pointing up.
So was it a UFO?
No, it was not.
We get can rid of the "U" in UFO: it was rocket.
69 News viewers in Berks County and Warren County saw the exhaust from a rocket that was launched in Florida.
Falcon 9 launches Starlink to orbit pic.twitter.com/BXtM7I3t5M— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 14, 2021
This is not the first time we've seen the exhaust from a rocket in our skies.
When NASA launches a rocket from their Wallops Island Flight Facility in Virginia, we can see the rocket clouds if our skies are clear.
But, a few things have to happen so that we can see the exhaust clouds from a rocket launched in Florida right here in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
First, we near clear skies.
Second, the rocket has be launched before dawn.
Sunday's launch happened about an hour before sunrise.
Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/V3vn9PolF0— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 14, 2021
Third, the rocket has to launch at a certain time: the sun needs to be up over the Atlantic Ocean (east of the rocket), but not yet up over the east coast.
Changing the clocks Saturday night make it possible for us to see the rocket exhaust: the sun was at the right angle and position in the sky to illuminate the rocket exhaust so that we could see it.
A rocket launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida is impressive. Take a look at the launch of a communications satellite in 2017:
While that rocket had one satellite, right at the tip, Sunday morning's rocket had 60 satellites.
They were all Starlink Satellites. Starlink is a project by SpaceX, a company owned by Elon Musk.
Deployment of 60 Starlink satellites confirmed pic.twitter.com/AMLK4R9dMn— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 14, 2021
The company is creating a network of low orbiting satellites that will provide high speed internet for people down here on Earth.
Surprising, there are parts of the United States and many parts of the world that don't have access to high speed internet.
Starlink isn't the only company looking to change that. So is Amazon. They also plan on creating a satellite internet network.
Right now, Starlink is charging $99 a month for the service, and they're just starting up the service.
To date, over a third of all satellite in space are Starlink satellites.
If you took a picture or video of Sunday mornings "U"FO, please send it to your weather team: weather@wfmz.com. We'd love to include it in this article or on our newscast. Thank you!