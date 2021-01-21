Antes de mudarse a California y ser una estrella de cine en Creed, antes de las peleas de renombre, Gabriel Rosado era un boxeador prometedor de la ciudad de Filadelfia, Pensilvania.
El boricua estaba siendo reconocido a nivel regional por su estilo de combatir y cada pelea con el oponente sería mucho más difícil.
Una de sus peleas más grandes en su carrera fue el 21 de enero de 2012 en el Asylum Arena en Filadelfia.
Como se puede ver en el póster oficial, se suponía que Eddie Chambers y Sergei Liakhovich serían el evento principal, pero la pelea se descartó cuando Chambers se vio obligado a abandonar la pelea debido a una lesión.
Rosado y Soto Karass se convertirían en la pelea estelar.
'King' Rosado saldría en televisión nacional para enfrentar a Jesús Soto Karas en un combate de peso mediano junior de 10 asaltos.
Llegando a la cartelera del sábado, Rosado de 26 años, había ganado sus últimas cinco peleas contra oponentes duros.
Soto Karas tuvo la experiencia pero los resultados no fueron a su favor.
La pelea solo duró hasta el quinto asalto cuando el árbitro detuvo el enfrentamiento.
El evento fue promovido por Top Rank, Main Events y el famoso Peltz Boxing Promotions.
¡Disfruta la pelea!
Today in history: Rosado vs. Soto-Karass
Before moving out to California and being a movie star in Creed, before the big name fights, Gabriel Rosado was an up and coming boxer from the city of Philadelphia, Pensilvania.
He was being recognized regionally for his style of fighting and each fight the opponent would be alot tougher.
On of his biggest fights in his career came on January 21, 2012 at the Asylum Arena in Philadelphia.
As one can see from the official poster, Eddie Chambers and Sergei Liakhovich were suppose to be the main event but the fight was scratched when Chambers was forced out of the fight due to an injury.
Rosado and Soto Karass would become the main event and to new fights were added.
'King' Rosado would be on national television to take on Jesús Soto Karas in a 10 round junior middleweight contest.
The 26 year old Rosado had won his last five fights against tough opponents leading up the Saturday card.
Soto Karas had the experience but the results were not in his favor.
The fight only lasted until the 5th round when the referee stopped the fight.
The event was promoted by Top Rank, Main Events and the infamous Peltz Boxing Promotions.
Enjoy the fight!