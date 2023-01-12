Un trabajador se recupera luego de haver estado atrapado en una zanja
Kathy Cruz
Weather
Right Now
- Humidity: 92%
- Cloud Coverage: 100%
- Wind: 8 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:24:21 AM
- Sunset: 04:56:09 PM
Today
Periods of rain and maybe a rumble of thunder. Breezy and increasingly mild as temps rise into and through the 50s overnight.
Tonight
Periods of rain and maybe a rumble of thunder. Breezy and increasingly mild as temps rise into and through the 50s overnight.
Tomorrow
Clouds and morning showers, then some partial clearing late. Breezy and turning cooler. Morning highs in the 50s, then temps slowly and steadily fall during the day.
- Reading police officers connect with city schoolchildren
- Coherent Corp., high-tech conglomerate with operations in Palmer, discusses outlook
- What the Tech? Tools to help you protect your kids from online porn
- Boyertown Farmer's Market gets $2.25M grant
- What's next in Kohberger case, new insight on his criminology education from DeSales classmate
- Local community college helping combat nursing shortage through new program
- Missing boy's mom: 'I could feel his fingers slipping' away
- Contractor accused of defrauding customers turns himself in to authorities
- Hawk Mountain Brewery to spread its wings with new Whitehall taproom, production facility
- Rep. Peter Schweyer to be one of 6 lawmakers in workgroup tasked with finding agreement on proposed constitutional amendment
Trending Headlines
New details on Bryan Kohberger's past from Pleasant Valley classmate, forensic psychiatrist weighs in
Double shooting in Allentown prompts large police presence at apartment building
Man freed from trench 8 hours after collapse in Allentown
Retired Wilson firefighter, his 2 daughters heat up Slate Belt's dining scene with new restaurant
3 vehicles involved in Quakertown crash
Warehouse developer sues Maidencreek Twp. over 'illegal' noise ordinance
Lehigh County homeowners could receive grants up to $50K for home repairs
Crews removed dirt by hand to free man from collapsed trench; OSHA investigating
Monroe County group hoping to keep former Boy Scout camp from being sold to developers
Drivers steal $3K worth of diesel fuel from Wawa in Bucks, police say
