UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police said Emerie Rivera, the 7-month-old reported abducted by her father in New Jersey, was found safe.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Authorities are searching for a baby believed to have been abducted by her father in New Jersey.
Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert for eastern Pennsylvania shortly after New Jersey State Police reported the pair missing.
Emerie Rivera, a 7-month-old, was last seen in Vineland, New Jersey around 11 p.m. Wednesday, police said.
She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last known to be wearing a Minnie Mouse sweater.
She's believed to have been abducted by her father, 22-year-old Ramon Rivera. He's 5-foot-7, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said.
He was driving a bronze-colored Acura MDX with NJ license plate H79NSN.
Anyone who sees the car or has information should call 911 immediately.