U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. | Upper Macungie Township has announced the retirement of the police department's first chief.
The township announced Friday that police Chief Edgardo A. Colon will retire effective May 22, according to a news release.
Colon was appointed the township's first police chief in 2012 and tasked with creating the Upper Macungie Township Police Department.
Before serving as township police chief, Colon served with the Pennsylvania State Police for 21 years, retiring as a lieutenant and commander of the state police Fogelsville barracks. He is also a Marine Corps veteran.
The township said Colon is pursuing a "business interest in the private sector."