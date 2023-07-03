here is:
Right Now
73°
- Humidity: 93%
- Cloud Coverage: 49%
- Wind: 0 mph
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:36 AM
- Sunset: 08:36:08 PM
Today
Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humid.
Tonight
Partly cloudy with an evening shower or t-storm. Muggy.
Tomorrow
Partly sunny, humid, and warm. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible.
- Debate continues over Pa. state budget
- Pedestrian hit by car in West Pottsgrove
- AP: New Jersey, 9 other states to sue EPA over wood-burning stove standards
- 2 runaway goats captured in Doylestown
- Lehigh Valley's new 'eatertainment destination' nearing completion, looking to fill 40 positions
- Improvements coming to Berks County's Carsonia Park
- AP: Attack by 'aggressive' coyote at NJ nature reserve injures 13-year-old girl
- Police search for woman in alleged assault, robbery in Forks Twp.
- 10-year-old cancer survivor sets up Alex's Lemonade Stand to raise awareness
- Blacksmith shares his craft at Kutztown Folk Festival
