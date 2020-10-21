Valley Preferred Spirit of Courage Award Celebration

{MOBILE USERS: Click here for livestream)
2020 Spirit of Courage Award Winners
Valley Preferred, the Burn Prevention Network, and Lehigh Valley Health Network's Regional Burn Center launched the Valley Preferred Spirit of Courage Award Program in 2005. The idea is to honor people in eastern and northeastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey who have risked their lives to save others from a burn or death by fire. The program also recognizes individuals and groups who have done an outstanding job promoting fire safety or burn prevention education. This year, we'll also be honoring an Essential Worker, who showed courage and resilience during COVID-19.