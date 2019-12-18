TONIGHT: Blustery and colder with a snow shower early, then turning out mostly clear. Low: 13
THURSDAY: Brisk and very cold with sunshine and patchy clouds. High: 26
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and very cold. Low: 16
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Ready or not, here comes an arctic blast of air that will set up a very cold start to the forecast over the next few days. But once that cold starts to ease over the upcoming weekend, a nice warming trend will follow leading up to the holidays early next week. And all the while, cold or mild, we’re in for one of the driest and quietest stretches of weather we’ve seen in quite some time, with no rain or snow in the forecast right through Christmas Day. Of course, that means that those dreaming of a white Christmas this year may have to keep on dreaming. But for those traveling for the holidays, it looks to be smooth sailing weather-wise.
TONIGHT
As an arctic front continues to slide through the area, a few snow showers and even a heavier squall are possible through early this evening. While brief, any squall can locally reduce visibility to near zero and drop a quick coating to an inch of snow. In the wake of our front, skies turn mostly clear but brisk northwest winds will usher in much colder air, as lows drop into the low to mid-teens overnight with wind chills in the single digits.
THURSDAY
Arctic high pressure starts to build in and will ensure plenty of sunshine, but that sunshine won’t warm us up at all. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 20s despite the abundant sun, and once a still active northwest breeze of 10 to 20 mile-per-hours is factored in, wind chills will be in the single digits and teens throughout much of the day. Winds diminish Thursday night as our high draws closer, but another very cold night is expected with lows back down in the mid-teens.
FRIDAY
Cold air eases a bit Friday with high pressure still in control. Temperatures may be a bit below normal for mid-December, topping out in the low 30s, but the sunshine does its due diligence in making the day nice overall and lighter winds should help the cause.
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend before the holidays looks to be a dry and pleasant one, with no worse than partly sunny skies and temperatures continuing to slowly moderate. Highs will inch up into the mid 30s on Saturday then the low 40s Sunday, as high pressure continues to control our weather. That high will keep a sizable storm off the southeast coast of the United States from turning the corner and coming our way, as it instead stays safely out to sea well offshore.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The quiet continues through the holidays next week, with partly sunny skies and a continued warming trend as well. So last minute shoppers will be treated to mid to upper 40s for highs with partly sunny skies Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures easing back into the low 40s but the dry weather continuing through Christmas.