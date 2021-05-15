Right Now
62°
Clear
- Humidity: 50%
- Cloud Coverage:54%
- Wind: 4 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:45:02 AM
- Sunset: 08:12:01 PM
Today
Partly cloudy with a stray evening shower or two.
Tonight
Partly cloudy with a stray evening shower or two.
Tomorrow
Clouds, some sunshine, and a few afternoon showers possible with a rumble of thunder possible.
- History's Headlines: Books at war
- Shooting in Allentown leaves one person dead
- Seasonably mild while dodging a few showers
- One last ride in memory of former Berks County deputy coroner
- Penn State Lehigh Valley prepares for gala honoring Charlie Dent
- Coroner looking for Reading-area man's next of kin
- Adopt Lehigh Valley Kids: Hailey
- Manufacturer expected to create nearly 60 jobs in Schuylkill, York counties
- New CDC masking guidelines could pose challenges for business owners
- Local cyclist, Olympics hopeful racks up more than a dozen titles while facing health challenge
