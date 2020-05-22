KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Despite restrictions and amid uncertain times, there are some things that just need to get done.
"They wanna do their part. I feel that, certainly, I do not wanna impede in any way their efforts. It's a big help to me," said Stephen Hoare, commander, American Legion Post 480 in Kutztown.
Volunteers walked among sun-soaked headstones as the wind whipped through Fairview Cemetery and placed American flags at the graves of the fallen.
"To remember the sacrifice the people who died in combat or participated in whatever capacity during whatever conflict we were involved in," said Hoare.
Sacrifice, and where it fits in with our current way of life, is all coming into perspective as many Memorial Day events have been called off.
"We had to cancel the Memorial Day ceremonies. We canceled the Memorial Day parade," said Kutztown Mayor Jim Schlegel. "At least we are going to get flags out on veterans' graves sites and have some bit of a Memorial Day."
Many questioned local veterans groups when they didn't notice flags on the graves. Then, exceptions to the coronavirus shutdown were made, and a much-needed message of patriotism was delivered by the Blue Knights motorcycle group to make sure the flags made it to their final home.
"Now, that's an extremely important morale-lifting thing for everybody, especially in these times," Schlegel said.
As mass gathering restrictions remain in place, many found a way to work together to carry on a patriotic tradition.
"Certain things you can't cancel," Schlegel said.