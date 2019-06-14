TONIGHT: Cool with a moonlit sky and less wind. Low: 52
SATURDAY: Turning breezy and warmer with sunshine mixing with some clouds; a shower in spots late. High: 82
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and not as cool with a couple of showers around; perhaps some thunder. Low: 63
NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME Dads in the northeast may get even better gifts this year after at least a couple of days with free air conditioning! High temperatures have been in the 70s since Monday, and a good 10 degrees cooler than normal yesterday and today with some spots failing to climb out of the 60s! Of course, there were some dramatic differences between yesterday and today. Yesterday's natural cooling came with bouts of rain. Severe thunderstorms even struck the Delaware Valley with straight-line winds of 60 to 80 miles an hour in Salem, New Jersey ... and a confirmed EF0 tornado in Mullica Hill, New Jersey.
This time around, the weather was drama-free with the exception of a little wind, courtesy of an incoming high and a departing low. Allentown and Reading clocked 32 mile an hour gusts around lunchtime, which will continue to diminish from this point forward. Clouds will follow suit, especially after sundown, leading to a stellar view of Jupiter and the moon. The King Planet will appear to the lower left of the 93% full moon after dusk (8:33). Otherwise, it's a starry and cool Friday night ahead with temperatures tumbling into the lower 50s. Another opportunity to save some money on that electricity bill, and use the surplus on Dad. He deserves it!
Speaking of Dad, let's talk about your Father's Day weekend, which is looking like that coffee creamer at this point...half and half.
The area of high pressure responsible for a drama-free Friday will sit offshore Saturday, steering warmer air across the Mason-Dixon Line courtesy of a southwesterly wind. Meaning that yes, there will be a hint of humidity in the air, too. Saturday will be the drier day of the two weekend days as sunshine mixes with clouds and highs reach the lower 80s. An approaching cold front will bring the threat for a shower or rumble of thunder to the table Saturday night, but any stronger thunderstorms favor Father's Day afternoon and night. This will be the time-frame to watch for heavy rain and frequent lightning. So, with some of these hit or miss variety storms firing up with the grills later Sunday, we encourage you to just have an indoor alternative. No need to cancel plans. A lot of Father's Day will feature more in the way of clouds and steamy highs in the middle 80s. Lows Sunday night will only settle into the upper 60s. The kind of night you'll want at least a fan to help sleep comfortably.
Much of next week will include daily shower and thunderstorm chances as the Father's Day front hangs out, allowing waves of low pressure to track along it. Warmth and humidity will stick around too, no pun intended. In fact, Monday looks like the steamiest of the days with highs in the upper 80s and dew points near 70 degrees. Thunderstorms triggered by an impulse could lead to some stronger thunderstorms Monday afternoon and night. We'll be watching out for heavy rain, lightning, and damaging wind gusts.
