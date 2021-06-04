Breaking News
NWS Weather Alert
NWS Weather Alert
NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Northeastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Central Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 129 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. An additional 0.5 to 1 inch of rain is possible. * Flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas is expected. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Kutztown, Hamburg, Topton, Shoemakersville, Lyons, Strausstown, Lenhartsville, Claussville, Alburtis, and Centerport. This includes the following highways... Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 19 and 51. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&
spotlight
WATCH LIVE:
Right Now
73°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 73%
- Cloud Coverage:66%
- Wind: 7 mph
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 05:32:16 AM
- Sunset: 08:28:31 PM
Today
Humid with clouds, some breaks of hazy sun, and a few showers or t-storms.
Tonight
Partly cloudy with a lingering shower or t-storm early in the evening.
Tomorrow
Partly sunny and warm but with a bit less humidity. A stray t-storm possible in the Poconos.
- Coroner IDs man fatally struck by tractor-trailer on I-78
- Drinking dry spell: Take a booze break
- Police: Delaware man kills himself after shooting 3 officers
- Northampton County's McClure proposes $15M for small businesses
- Forks Township to apply for $1.65M in relief funds
- Lower Macungie OKs plan modifications for Mack Trucks, crematorium
- Key Pa. Republican lawmaker rejects calls for election audit
- NJ lawmakers pass bill to end public health emergency
- Wife reflects on life and legacy of teacher who participated in NASA's Teacher in Space Program
- DA, police conducting death investigation at Wernersville home
Trending Headlines
-
Coroner IDs man fatally struck by tractor-trailer on I-78
-
Berks DA says timing of Wernersville death incident not yet known
-
Berks DA: Murder-suicide investigation underway in Wernersville
-
1 of 2 people found dead in wooded area in Carbon County identified
-
DA, police conducting death investigation at Wernersville home
-
Emotions run high during preliminary hearing for Schuylkill County road rage killing
-
Lower Macungie OKs plan modifications for Mack Trucks, crematorium
-
I-78 reopens after fatal pedestrian crash in Lehigh County
-
Police: Delaware man kills himself after shooting 3 officers
-
Ringtown officials say performance was reason patrolman removed from job, not recent allegation
Get Breaking News, Headlines and Weather delivered directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.