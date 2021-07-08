Right Now
80°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 73%
- Cloud Coverage:76%
- Wind: 4 mph
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:39:13 AM
- Sunset: 08:34:33 PM
Today
Clouds and some hazy sun with some scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Not as hot but still humid.
Tonight
Cloudy and humid with periods of rain as some tropical moisture from Elsa comes up the coast; heaviest rain south and east of the Lehigh Valley.
Tomorrow
Some rain from Elsa ends very early, then clouds break for some sunshine; a lingering shower or t-storm in spots; still humid.
- Best in class: Better behavior for better learning
- Several hurt in string of overnight violence in Allentown
- Berks residents react to Fleetwood man's involvement in U.S. Capitol riot
- Local Haitian community leader reacts to president's assassination
- South Whitehall's newest commissioner swings votes for Leuthe, Wawa hearing
- Developer proposes apartment complex near Phillipsburg's Walters Park
- Pa. state senator calling for 'forensic audit' of the 2020 election
- Quakertown gets moving on WalkWorks project
- Crews give up hope of finding survivors at collapse site
- Gov. Wolf visits York City School District to talk about closing state funding gap
